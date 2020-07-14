With a mild case of coronavirus behind him, Louisiana singer Laine Hardy is back at the music, dropping new single "Tiny Town" on July 10.
“What a crazy summer. I am lucky to be feeling better and want everyone to stay safe and healthy out there. It is more important now than ever for younger people to step up,” country artist Hardy said in an email. “Thanks for all the well wishes from my own hometown community and beyond. I’m grateful to still be able to get music out over the summer and hope you guys enjoy ‘Tiny Town.’”
Both a studio version and a stripped-down acoustic track for "Tiny Town," Hardy's ode to small-town living, are available at https://smarturl.it/LHTinyTown. Michael Tyler wrote the song, which was produced by Michael Knox, who's also worked with country stars Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.
To hear Hardy's "Tiny Town," click here.
Again, Hardy's singing about what he knows, small-town living in his native Livingston, population 2,000.
"9 to 5 and Friday nights wearing Main Street down
Yeah just living, living in a tiny town
Hardwood floors and liquor stores letters burning out
What I wouldn't give right about now
One of these days I’ll roll on out
home to my tiny town," he sings.
Last month, Hardy solicited photos from fans of the landmarks and signs in their own tiny towns for use in his new acoustic music video accompanying the song. That video is set to go live Friday, July 17.