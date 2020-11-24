WALKER — When decorating a Christmas tree, don’t be afraid to keep adding more and more mesh, ribbons, bows, ornaments, sprays and all the other things that eventually add up to a classic tree that can be the pride of a family’s central room throughout the holiday season.
That advice, and much more, was offered by Melissa Guilbeau and Lisa Landry, professional Christmas tree decorators, at a recent class held at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center. The duo led the class, dubbed Tree Decorating 101, through a series of steps that can lead to what the teachers termed a typical Christmas tree that should be a complement to the season and a centerpiece around which a family can enjoy Christmas.
Guilbeau said she began decorating Christmas trees during her teen years and that she and Landry decided to partner when they discovered a mutual love of decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas trees. The two said that at one time they decorated as many as 40 trees a year for their clients, but that they had scaled back their operation and now decorate about 25 trees a year for their favorite customers. She said most of their clients decorate at least two trees and some even have more.
The decorating team charges $80 an hour to decorate a tree and said that they charge for a minimum of at least two hours, the amount of time it takes to trim a typical tree. They start their decorating business in October and will continue decorating trees until early December.
The decorating discussion began with the bare tree itself. Landry said the two will only decorate artificial trees because it is too difficult to deal with a live tree. “You want a tree that is full, with few holes, and one thing you should look for is what we call a ‘bendy’ tree … one that has branches that are easy to bend so that you can make attaching your trimmings easier,” Guilbeau said.
Almost all artificial trees now come pre-lighted, and the owner of the tree can decide if they want to add additional lighting, the duo said.
From the outset, the decorators recommended that a theme be chosen before the process begins. They recommend that two basic colors be used to decorate the tree and that no more than three colors should be part of the final decoration. For their demonstration they chose to work with gold and burgundy and their additions to the tree were mostly of those two colors.
During a discussion of colors, Guilbeau said that different trends come and go over the years. For example, she noted, several years ago black and silver Christmas trees were very popular but that combination has faded as a tree of choice. Another combination that she said was popular was champagne and blue.
The lesson started with this admonition: “Make sure you fill all the holes in the tree. There are ways to do this, but we recommend the use of a special mesh that you can buy at craft and hobby stores. Start with mesh and you can quickly fill in the holes,” Landry said.
The decorators used a gold colored wide mesh that comes in a roll and can be easily formed into “bubbles” or balls that can be formed to fit holes in the tree.
Landry then unrolled wide ribbon and showed the class how to make large bows by making loops and then twisting the material at strategic points to hold the bows together. She left a trailing bit of the ribbon to give the bow “tails” that add to the tree’s décor. “Whatever you do, be consistent. Whether you are using garland, bows, or whatever for this step, stay with the theme and keep your colors working together,” she said. She attached the bows to the tree using floral wire.
Landry and Guilbeau said that the most modern trend in Christmas trees features a large crown at the top of the tree. “Most people now like a crown as opposed to putting an angel or some other ornament at the top of the tree. We like a great big crown and that is what our customers want,” they explained. The duo used “sprays,” golden, stemmed leafy “things,” that can again be purchased at craft stores to fill out the crown. As they two kept adding more sprays, Guilbeau suggested, “put as many sprays as you can in the crown. The more you add, the fuller it will get. Step back every now and then and look back at what you have done up to that point. You can’t see what you are doing when you are up close, so to get a better perspective, you have to look at the tree from a different viewpoint,” she said.
After filling out the crown, large, ball shaped ornaments, again golden colored, were strategically added to the tree. Landry suggested that any additional “holes” in the tree can be concealed with the big decorations. “Don’t be afraid to second guess yourself. The more you add to the tree, the better it will get. Don’t forget that you can always make changes and adjust what you have put on the tree,” she said.
Continuing their theme that a tree should be covered with decorations, the two said that any imperfections in the tree can be covered with the items that are placed on the tree. With that in midn, several large, gold stars were then hung on the tree that was rapidly being transformed from a bare, artificial tree into a bright, engaging Christmas icon.
Landry and Guilbeau said that keepsake ornaments and family heirloom ornaments certainly have a place on a Christmas tree and added that these ornaments can be added after the basic decorating scheme has been completed. They noted that a Christmas tree is a personal thing and families should include those things on the tree that bring back memories and help create a true Christmas atmosphere in the home.
Whenever possible, the couple uses the decorations that a homeowner has available when they arrive to decorate a tree. Guilbeau said, “When we do a tree, the ‘stuff’ we are going to use is usually all laid out in the home, and after consulting with the client, we get to work. We suggest that the tree’s owners obtain the things they want in advance so that we can get on with the decorating. We also have to consider the layout of the room. For example, if you plan to put a tree in the corner, then concentrate your decorations on the sides that will be seen. In some cases, we have to decorate all the sides of the tree equally … it depends on where you want to place your tree.”
The mesh, ribbon, spays, ornaments and other items that make up a Christmas tree can cost as much as several hundred dollars depending on what the tree’s owner wants to put on the tree.
The two decorators completed the demonstration tree in about an hour and drew favorable reviews from their aspiring tree decorators who left the session with new ideas and a renewed determination to create a Christmas tree that will help make their holiday celebration even more meaningful.