BATON ROUGE — Public relations consultant Delia A. Taylor, of Denham Springs, recently received two first-place awards from the National Federation of Press Women during the organization’s annual Communications Conference in Baton Rouge.
Taylor, owner and president of Taylor Media Services, was recognized June 29 at the 2019 NFPW Communications Contest Awards Banquet in the category of public service campaigns for “Don’t Let One Bad Decision Decide Your Future,” a high school prom safety campaign; and in the category of reports for a Strategic Plan Report for a local school system.
“I am honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization,” Taylor said. “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to work on projects that make a positive difference in our local area, and to share that work with caring and talented colleagues.”
NFPW is a nationwide organization of women and men pursuing careers across the communications spectrum, including print and electronic journalism, freelancing, new media, books, public relations, marketing, graphic design, photography, advertising, radio and television.
Recipients from across the country receive awards for excellence in communications. A group of professional journalists, communications specialists and educators judged nearly 2,000 entries in a wide variety of categories. Only first-place winning entries at the state level are eligible to enter the national contest. All entries were published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018.
Taylor was one of two people from Louisiana to receive national honors from the organization.
Taylor works with various business clients, as well as local political candidates and campaign issues. She serves as president of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Alumni Board of Directors, chairwoman of the Livingston Parish Airport District, and board member for the LSU L-Club, Baton Rouge Press Club and Public Relations Association of Louisiana.