At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
Livingston Parish
College of the Arts
Dean's list: Jacob M Quigley, Brianna Evangeline Sleeth
President's list: Skylar Marie Brandon, Lillian Rose Marcus, Jessie Marie Quantrille
BI Moody III College of Business Administration
President's list: Sydney Raeann Babin, Michelle Kaye Calamari, Leigh Ann Judge, Kari'gan Michele Kinchen
College of Education
Dean's list: Kristyn Taylor Tallo
College of Engineering
Dean's list: Alana L. Chandler, Samantha L. Mckisson
College of Liberal Arts
Dean's list: Claire Elizabeth Chevalier, Madison E. Hedrick, Mckenzie Dawn Lee, Alayna F. Martin
President's list: Graceann Carroll, Bailey Rose Lemoine
College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Dean's list: Alexis J. Moya, Tytiana L. Showers, Jazmyn M. Womack, Mckenzie Jade Young
President's list: Brittney Sasser Koczrowski, Raegan Michel Sweet
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
President's list: Katie Baudoin
Tangipahoa Parish
College of the Arts
President's list: Scott Joseph Dufreche, Danita Catherine Majeau
BI Moody III College of Business Administration
Dean's list: Jasmine N. Fisher
College of Education
Dean's list: Catherine Irene Cannino, Sarah Rachal Ryals
President's list: Tyrion M. Anderson, Ashley K. Cotton
College of Engineering
President's list: Blake Steven Vampran
College of Liberal Arts
Dean's list: Joseph C. Deville, Bailee Noelle Gaudet
President's list: Kimberly Elise Gordon, Miranda Lynn Howes, Mckenna L. Niland
College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Dean's list: Gabrielle E. Capdeboscq, Meghan Danielle Fussell
President's list: Carey Ann O'rourke
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Dean's list: Erin Barksdale
President's list: Agueda Elena Bragg