At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.

Livingston Parish

College of the Arts

Dean's list: Jacob M Quigley, Brianna Evangeline Sleeth

President's list: Skylar Marie Brandon, Lillian Rose Marcus, Jessie Marie Quantrille

BI Moody III College of Business Administration

President's list: Sydney Raeann Babin, Michelle Kaye Calamari, Leigh Ann Judge, Kari'gan Michele Kinchen

College of Education

Dean's list: Kristyn Taylor Tallo

College of Engineering

Dean's list: Alana L. Chandler, Samantha L. Mckisson

College of Liberal Arts

Dean's list: Claire Elizabeth Chevalier, Madison E. Hedrick, Mckenzie Dawn Lee, Alayna F. Martin

President's list: Graceann Carroll, Bailey Rose Lemoine

College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Dean's list: Alexis J. Moya, Tytiana L. Showers, Jazmyn M. Womack, Mckenzie Jade Young

President's list: Brittney Sasser Koczrowski, Raegan Michel Sweet

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

President's list: Katie Baudoin

Tangipahoa Parish

College of the Arts

President's list: Scott Joseph Dufreche, Danita Catherine Majeau

BI Moody III College of Business Administration

Dean's list: Jasmine N. Fisher

College of Education

Dean's list: Catherine Irene Cannino, Sarah Rachal Ryals

President's list: Tyrion M. Anderson, Ashley K. Cotton

College of Engineering

President's list: Blake Steven Vampran

College of Liberal Arts

Dean's list: Joseph C. Deville, Bailee Noelle Gaudet

President's list: Kimberly Elise Gordon, Miranda Lynn Howes, Mckenna L. Niland

College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Dean's list: Gabrielle E. Capdeboscq, Meghan Danielle Fussell

President's list: Carey Ann O'rourke

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Dean's list: Erin Barksdale

President's list: Agueda Elena Bragg

