Walker handed Scotlandville its first loss Friday in a 35-27 home win, improving its winning streak to three games.
Now the Wildcats hit the road to face Live Oak in a matchup of parish rivals who have combined for nine wins through six weeks.
Live Oak suffered its first defeat Friday against Zachary, but the Eagles played the two-time defending state champions close in a 21-16 setback.
Friday is the second game on the District 4-5A slate for both teams.
Walker (4-2) won 27-10 last year en route to a top-10 playoff seed, but Live Oak (5-1) won the six meetings prior to that.
In other action this week, Denham Springs (1-5) returns home to face Zachary (4-2) after losing 42-13 at Central last week.
The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first win since Week 3, and will face a Zachary team that went 12-0 in 4-5A — winning all 12 games by double figures — the past two seasons.
Walker stayed on course Friday behind the running of senior Keondre Brown and a defense that forced five Scotlandville turnovers.
Brown rushed for three touchdowns and had 173 yards on 30 carries. An interception by Kerry Flowers late in the third quarter was the most pivotal of the forced turnovers.
Walker's players wore blue jerseys with black pants to honor law enforcement.
A key for the Wildcats this week will be containing Live Oak senior Kee Hawkins, who had another big game Friday with 22 carries for 111 yards and two scores.
Zachary led 21-6 at halftime, but Live Oak put itself in good position late with a 10-0 surge.
Albany wins 8-3A opener
Last year, Albany got off to a 5-0 start before going winless in district play.
The Hornets didn't waste any time making sure history would not repeat itself as they picked up a 36-14 victory over Bogalusa in a District 8-3A opener Friday.
Albany (4-2) gets back to work this week when the Hornets face Jewel Sumner (1-5, 0-1) on the road in another 8-3A contest.
Springfield has one more nondistrict game to play Friday when the Bulldogs travel to face Thomas Jefferson. Springfield fell 26-20 at South Plaquemines last week.
Parish cross-country
Young runners throughout the parish will hit Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker next week for the annual Livingston Parish cross-country meet.
The varsity meet will be held Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.
Live Oak's boys and girls have swept the team championships the past four years. Individual girls champion Kylie Zeller, of Live Oak, now a sophomore, returns to defend her 2018 title.