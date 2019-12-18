Santa not the only one watching
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office received a grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, a news release said. The grant will fund overtime pay for deputies who conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of normal patrols. Specifics of each detail will not be released in advance.
The focus this year includes:
- Enforcement of the state’s seat belt laws
- Monitoring impaired driving
- Speed enforcement
- Distracted driving (includes texting, social media use)
Sheriff Jason Ard said, "Residents are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations. The goal is to protect residents and their families."
Walmart stores seek art
Walker Walmart Store No. 2822 and Denham Springs Walmart store No. 935 are calling on artists of all skill levels to submit artwork that celebrates the community. Selected artwork will be reproduced as an in-store mural. Visit walmartmurals.com to find deadlines and file sizes for submissions.
Candy canes available
The Walker Farmers Market, 9360 Florida Blvd., will have a Candy Cane Christmas, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can bring a stocking to have it filled with candy canes. It's a chance to shop for last-minute gifts, take a photo with Santa, make an ornament, decorate a candy cane, participate in a Christmas costume contest and hear a reading of "The Cajun Night Before Christmas."
Leadership Livingston Alumni hosts blanket drive
The Leadership Livingston Alumni Program is launching a blanket drive to impact private nonprofits in Livingston Parish.
Blankets will be collected at the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce office, 248 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs, and additional locations as they become available.
Donations of new blankets will be accepted through Friday. Blankets will be distributed to nonprofit agencies throughout the parish. For information, call (225) 665-8155 or visit livingstonparishchamber.org.
Denham Springs Antique Village
- The Christmas Alive Nativity is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Christmas caroling in the village will be Saturday.