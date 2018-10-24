The Dollar General Literacy Foundation and American Association of School Librarians presented $20,000 to Denham Springs Junior High School.
Provided through the organizations’ joint Beyond Words grant program, the funds will support the school rebuild after historic flooding in August 2016 completely destroyed the junior high school’s library, including all of its books and technology.
“In keeping with Dollar General’s mission of ‘serving others’ and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s focus on reading and education, we are proud to support Denham Springs Junior High School’s efforts to rebuild its library,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives. “This donation will support the library’s restoration, provide funds for additional library resources and help further students’ lifelong love of reading.”
The Beyond Words grant program was established in 2006 to provide funding to school libraries affected by disasters. Funding helps schools rebuild, reestablish and/or expand library media programs.
Since its inception 25 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
To be eligible for a Beyond Words grant, applicants must be located within 20 miles of a Dollar General store, distribution center or corporate office and must represent public schools serving students in pre-K through grade 12. Eligibility requirements include the library must have either lost its building or incurred substantial damage/hardship due to a natural disaster, fire or act recognized by the federal government as terrorism. Grant applicants must meet one of the two requirements.