Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community club held its annual Christmas party Dec. 4 at Murphy’s Seafood Restaurant in Hammond.
Thirteen club members attended the event along with two guests.
One guest was Officer Suzie Cambre, of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, who accepted WVFC’s $500 donation to Sheriff Daniel’s Christmas Crusade for Children. The other guest was Gloria Davis, mother of club member Donna Bouterie.
In addition to a business meeting and the meal, members shared dessert provided by Jean Hebert and club secretary Gloria Messenger. Also, the members exchanged Christmas gifts.