On Dec. 10, the Livingston Parish Chamber announced the recipients of the 2021 Women’s Leadership Awards. The awards were presented during the chamber’s women’s event, a news release said. To date over 21 women have been recognized.
The 2021 winners are Sybil Cotton, of Our Lady of the Lake Livingston; Vanissa Murphy, of Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC; Chantelle Varnado, of Launch; Sybil Stewart, of Whitetail Properties Real Estate; and Lori Johnson, of Hancock Whitney Bank.
An open nomination process drew the nominees who completed an application process to be considered for the judging. The awards were presented to five women who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish and have exhibited excellence in their area of expertise and paved the way for the success of other women. Each of the recipients was given an opportunity address the attendees and shared what leadership meant to them personally and words of advice from their experiences.
Chamber president Aprils Wehrs, who conceptualized and implemented Livingston Women’s programming, said, “Every year, we see more women inspired to do more in their respective fields and community. I am a firm believer that women can and should accept their tremendous influence and those who engage in initiatives bigger than themselves come out better for it.
"It’s hard to find women who truly want to lead and will take the necessary steps to establish themselves as leaders and community influencers. We hope this program will bring more of them to action,” she said.
The Livingston Parish Women's Leadership Award was founded by the chamber in 2017 to coincide with the Women's Leadership Programming and Event.
Since then, the award criteria continue to adjust to today's women. The criterion for the award includes professional career accomplishments, community actions and involvement with collective efforts, mentoring of other women, and a desire to continue and elevate women's programming in Livingston Parish.