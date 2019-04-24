A lunch-and-learn event Friday will consider what the Mediterranean diet is, its health benefits and more.
The free event, from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, is at the Hammond Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., and will look at how to incorporate traditional food habits and eating practices of Mediterranean countries.
A light Mediterranean tasting will be available.
Learn to chart the recommended healthy meals and to find snacks and recipes. Learn how the diet and active lifestyle components have health benefit factors, including reducing blood pressure and the risk of Type 2 diabetes.
For special accommodations, contact Keisha Fletcher, MPA, CHC-area nutrition agent, at (985) 748-3787 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu. Registration is available online via Eventbrite.