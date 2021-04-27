Graves to speak GOP group
Rep. Garret Graves will be the featured speaker for the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5. Graves will share the latest news from Washington, D.C., and its impact on Louisiana residents. The meeting will be at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The public is invited to attend.
Kiwanis Club Clay Shoot set
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club is holding a clay shoot May 7 at Riverside Sporting Clays, 52400 La. 16, Denham Springs. Registration is at 8 a.m., the shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Lunch and awards follow the event. Shells will be available for purchase. See the entry form on Facebook www.facebook.com/Denham-Springs-Kiwanis-Club-451386154965001 for details.
Art on display
The Livingston Parish public schools Talented Visual Arts Program Art Show is on display through Thursday, April 29, at the Denham Springs/Walker Branch of the parish library.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a photography exhibit on May 1 through June 26. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The opening reception is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.
City Court amnesty available
Denham Springs City Court Judge Jerry Denton and Marshal Joe Shumate instituted the Amnesty 2021 program through Friday, April 30. People with outstanding warrants are encouraged to visit Denham Springs City Court or call (225) 665-8568. Visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org and click the link to check for outstanding warrants.
Help clean up the town
The town of Livingston is holding Team Up 2 Clean Up on May 1. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at Town Hall. Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees will receive T-shirts. Food and door prizes will follow at Circle Drive Park. For information, contact info@townoflivingston.com.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.