The Denham Springs Police Department trained this week on providing trauma care and administering a drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.
"Training and equipping our officers to immediately deal with traumatic injuries and narcotic exposures enables them to better care for themselves, each other and the public that they serve," Chief Shannon Womack wrote in a statement.
Seeing an uptick in the number of opioid-related overdoses and drug seizures, the department will also be requiring officers to carry Narcan, a drug that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose in order to allow someone time to get to a hospital.
Womack said he wants officers to be equipped with the drug in case they are accidentally exposed or if they arrive at an overdose scene before emergency medical personnel.
The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority donated the Narcan to the department and conducted that training.
Womack said a police officer/paramedic also taught Tactical Combat Casualty Care, which is a training that focuses on preventable deaths from bleeding, lung lacerations or obstructed airways. Officers learned to use tourniquets and other tools to quickly stop bleeding from serious wounds.