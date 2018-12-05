Need street name
Arbordale is the street name
Gay, Dl, name ??, age??? 30592 Milton Road, Walker. Charges
Name is DL Gay Jr.
Age 56
Charges- Poss. of Firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon
Nov. 14
Haydel, Sherry: 51, 28995 La. 44, Holden, criminal trespass, theft.
Stephens, Anna: 29, 25671 Choctaw Drive, Denham Springs, probation.
Wilkinson, Bryant E.: 65, 14384 Wood Run Blvd., Gonzales, criminal trespass, speeding, driver must be licensed, failure to appear.
Geter, Jeremy Allen Creely: 36, 8651 Cook Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jones, Michael: 28, 155 Aspen Square, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Fooshee, Sharon: 48, 37499 Walker North Road, Walker, stalking.
Duhon, Lori Lynn: 36, Green Oaks Road, Lake Charles, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
Morgan, Caleb Reuben: 34, 13 Fowler Drive, Apt. 82, Sulphur, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Granade, Samantha Marie: 31 144 Donmoor Ave., Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Rodriguez, Albert: 50, 28586 Marie Hutchinson St., Springfield, traffic bench warrant, speeding, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, registration certificates.
Merriman, Robert Doyle: 32, 14177 Sawmill Road, Tickfaw, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Lacoste, William: 34, 28790 Brett Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.
Ferguson, Rachel A.: 40, 28790 Brett Drive, Walker, false swearing, purpose of violation of public safety.
Arnold, William Steven: 33, 26434 Greenwood Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Mcdonald, Logan: 23, 30977 Blossom St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Nov. 15
Clayton, Chad: 44, 13599 Hester Wells Road, Livingston, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, failure to appear.
Michael, Deryl: 51, 12479 Pendarvis Drive, Walker, insurance fraud, forgery, identity theft.
Orozco, Joel: 23, 36078 Cypress Ridge Drive, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Arita, Ivan: 33, 1112 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, security required, vehicle license required, proper equipment required on vehicles, no driver's license.
Hodges, Donald Patrick: 45, 12766 Erin Ave., Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, security required, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, license requirements/possession/nontransferability.
Taylor, Robert A.: 46, 26548 Evelyn Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
Karasinski, Jessica L.: 29, 26548 Evelyn Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Gaudin, Matthew: 24, 30407 Fairway View Drive, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Babin, Shaun: 39, 30631 La. 16, 5, Denham Springs, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Wright, Chelsie Monique: 29, 13521 Friendship Road, Walker, speeding, security required, traffic bench warrant, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Scott, William Anthony: 36, 36107 Walker N., Walker, failure to pay child support.
Parker, Joseph J.: 28, 30336 Clark St., Walker, simple battery.
Seaux, Blaze: 20, 8939 Jefferson Highway, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, taillamps, speeding, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, attempt/conspire to distribute/possession Schedule I.
Nelson, James: 40, 9978 Hillon Hood Road, Denham Springs, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more.
Underwood, Trenton D.: 28, 30119 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
Zeko, Ivan: 22, 24670 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license.
Nov. 16
Gant, Dustin Kenneth: 36, 10695 Danyz Road, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, fugitive, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Bailey, Dakayla: 29, 3579 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge, principal/theft, theft.
Matz, Charles J.: 43, 18459 La Trace, French Settlement, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, registration certificates.
Leblanc, Michael A.: 45, 14684 Kraft Lane, Ponchatoula, theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Callaway, John A.: 36, 9100 Callaway Road, Maringouin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jordan, Ernest E.: 44, 4665 Peerless St., Baton Rouge, simple assault, appearing in an intoxicated condition, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Dameron, Daniel: 32, 11224 Cloverleaf Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 17
Justis, Brady Cole: 17, 39540 Leprechaun Drive, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Hammett, Charles Russell: 45, 16548 Vermillion Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dubroc, Kenneth: 41, 13542 Keith Drive, Walker, speeding, security required.
Valenti, Steven: 37, 29020 La. 443, Albany, domestic abuse battery.
White, Marcus: 17, 11536 Mary Lee Drive, Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Atkinson, Michael: 17, 2852 Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Nelson, Christian Javay: 19, 18496 La. 67, Norwood, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Paille, Krista L.: 28, 29195 Karen St., Denham Springs, cyberstalking.
Albers, Christopher L.: 23, 11629 Donna Ave., Denham Springs, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway lane for traffic, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, turning movements and required signals, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Taylor, Karla Michelle: 47, 12502 Havenwood Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Wyatt, Ronnae: 23, 5235 Charles St., Baton Rouge, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding, driver must be licensed.
Taylor, Woodrow: 40, 12502 Havenwood Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery, criminal trespass.
Gabel, Linda: 67, 08061 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, three counts cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated.
Martel, Benjamin Arthur: 41, 40231 Brent Way Drive, Ponchatoula, filing or maintaining false public records, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, required position and method of turning at intersections.
Nov. 18
Chapman, Alicia: 50, 32582 Mercier Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Bridges, Andrew John: 35, 30928 Honeysuckle St., Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
Martinez, Victoria: 23, 34116 Duff Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, theft, resisting an officer.
Ferguson, Brandee: 40, 11130 Crossover Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, cruelty to juveniles.
Kelly, William: 38, 7505 Magnolia Beach, Denham Springs, simple burglary, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Fooshee, Hugh F.: 50, 37499 Walker North Road, Walker, simple assault.
Haney, Brooke: 27, 27283 Hagen Drive, Slaughter, theft, following vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Mosby, Carlos: 23, 452 Carrie Drive, Apt. 5, Denham Springs, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Lee, Arlonzo: 48, 10804 Cloverleaf Drive, Denham Springs, two counts theft, simple battery.
Garner, Latonia: 25, 44009 Arbordale St., Hammond, conspiracy/produce, manufacture, distribute, dispense, possess Schedule I substance.
Jackson, Markeisha D.: 31, 12525 Lamargie Ave., Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, traffic control signals, child passenger restraint system.
Hite, Charles Elert: 46, 30830 Lilac St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Weary, Calvin: 28, 808 E. Illinois Ave., Hammond, two counts traffic bench warrant, speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding, vehicle registration expired, traffic bench warrant.
Ingenfrite, Tristan: 18, 231 Oak St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law.
Nov. 19
Cook, Ladarions: 30, 804 Flowood Drive, Hammond, domestic abuse battery, vehicle approaching or entering intersection, no driver's license.
Muse, Austin: 20, 36580 Outback St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Kees, Billy: 24, 8240 Thistle St., Denham Springs, simple assault.
Clark, Stephen: 26, 11113 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Procell, Jason Ralph: 48, 32490 Cane Market Road, Walker, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driver must be licensed, temporary plates issued by dealers.
Lee, Dwight: 52, 2907 Whitley Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Butler, Arielle: 29, 11113 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Ward, Kerry Lee: 33, 31617 Odis White Road, Walker, simple battery domestic violence, simple assault, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Caves, Daniel: 26, 28201 S. James Chappel Road, computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes, violation of protective orders.
Causey, Chris J.: 33, 505 Carrie Drive, Denham Springs, probation.
Lynn, Daniel: 50, 36590 Fore Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
Abshire, Joshua: 36, 16903 Chickasaw Drive, Greenwell Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run driving.
Arroyo, Yeimar: 21, 7450 Vincent Road, Lot 64, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, probation.
Honaker, Jason: 30, 24498 Mountain Air Drive, Franklinton, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, driver must be licensed, traffic bench warrant, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Nov. 20
Kinchen, Stephon: 36, 701 Martin Luther King, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Coxe, John Erwin: 35, 14810 Springfield Road, Walker, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, switched plate, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Sharp, Stephanie: 36, Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, brake equipment required.
Beecher, Patrick: 45, 455 S. Ninth St., Ponchatoula, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, taillamps, theft.
Jones, Michael: 36, 41261 Fire Tower Road, Ponchatoula, prohibited acts/all schedules, fugitive.
Wallace, Fleet Hugh: 53, 20415 Liberty Road, Pride, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps, security required.
Stelly, Jacob: 25, 28040 S. Satsuma Road, Satsuma, obstructing public passages, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Roberts, Justin: 25, 1680 O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, traffic bench warrant, turning movements and required signals.
Davis, Richard: 61, 2224 Iowa Ave., Kenner, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Broyard, Shawn: 26, 237 Peters St., Houma, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Durall, Ryndon: 34, 26 Ashton Cox, Apt. B, Gretna, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Engle, Aaron: 38, 3504 Tartar, Metairie, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Thornton, Justin: 34, 24635 Heritage Ave., Springfield, driving while intoxicated.
Loar, Albert: 42, 25250 Pardue Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Davis, Robin: 44, 48087 Sibley Road, Tickfaw, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Elzey, Frank: 46, 65554 S. Holden Road, Kentwood, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Jackson, Jamari Antwan: 35, 801 Westfield Drive, Denham Springs, parole.
Slay, Tristan: 22, 801 Westfield Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Mcduffy, Derrius: 30, 1259 St. Charles St., Thibodaux, two counts illegal transmission of monetary funds.
Johnson, John E.: 44, 4048 Topeka St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Salinas, Joseph: 28, 28690 Beas Nursery Road, Hammond, two counts speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Reine, Casie: 34, 14380 Denham Road, Pride, theft, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, security required, switched plate.
Thompson, Chris: 53, 37350 Walker N. Road, Walker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Hoyt, Brooke: 26, 32831 Kirbywood Drive, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Anderson, Corey Joseph: 28, 14598 E. Beaver Road, Pride, driving on roadway lane for traffic, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
Ansley, Lori: 36, 34067 Debruyers Lane, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Lawrence, Bradley: 30, 34067 Debruyers Lane, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer.
Nov. 21
Hester, Kayla: 29, 21151 Carew Harris Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Hernandez, Darryle: 27, 24041 Bryan St., Denham Springs, two counts speeding, two counts safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, two counts no driver's license, two counts traffic bench warrant, driving while intoxicated.
Cope, Paul Michael: 36, 14312 S. Beaver Drive, Pride, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, disturbing the peace.
Thill, Eugene: 56, 8051 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Allison, Kelly: 42, 5724 Kleinpeter St., Baton Rouge, failure to pay child support.
Gay Jr., Dl: 56, 30592 Milton Road, Walker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Jordan, Jillian: 29, 409 N. College St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Rhodus, Joshua: 30, homeless, fugitive.