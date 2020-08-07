Scenes from the typical first day of school bustle -- parents walking their little ones to class, hugging teachers and huddling together for activities -- were absent Friday as Livingston Parish schools reopened. Instead, there were masks and social distancing as pupils returned to classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At Holden School, a pre-K to 12th grade campus, students had their temperatures checked at the carpool or bus line and washed their hands at a handmade wash station before going to class.
Parents couldn’t walk their kids into their classrooms and every child older than third grade had to wear a mask.
“What hurts my heart the most is I didn’t get to hug one child today,” Principal Kris Rountree said. “We take a lot of pride in that relationship because we’re such a small school.”
Nonetheless, the day started relatively smoothly.
Rountree said no staff or students measured a high temperature on Friday, and teachers were eager to see their kids return, albeit from a distance.
One mother, whose daughter cried at the office not wanting to go to class, kissed her child on the forehead as best she could through a mask.
Teachers instructed the younger students how best to wash their hands at the makeshift handwashing stations while trying their best not to touch the children directly.
Livingston Parish is among the first districts in the metro area to bring back students in-person. Ascension Parish delayed their start date by a week and Zachary schools decided in a special meeting Thursday night to delay school an additional week after several teachers tested positive for the coronavirus in the days before school starting.
The Iberville Parish School District said Friday it would delay its reopening by a week to assess health and safety protocols thoroughly before students return.
“The health and safety of our employees and students will always remain top priority,” Iberville Parish Superintendent Arthur Joffrion said. “I understand this decision will cause an inconvenience for many of you, and we appreciate your support and patience in this decision.”
Livingston Parish is bringing back Pre-K to 2nd grade and those with significant disabilities or learning needs full-time, with older grades on a blended in-person and virtual model.
Friday’s school day taught some quick lessons: first-graders can’t tear paper towels quickly and staff members have a hard time hearing over a walkie-talkie while wearing a mask.
Rountree said some of those small everyday problems were hard to predict but are part of the learning curve.
For example: What do students do with their masks while eating lunch, so they don’t put them down and get them dirty? Rountree has been suggesting parents buy lanyards with clips so students can clip their mask while eating.
There’s also the question of how to make sure those learning from home feel as included as those kids physically in class, which is something Rountree said will be a skill developed over time.
“Overall, I can’t be more pleased for the start of school and I’m proud of our staff and the community and parents for getting our students back safely,” she said. “But, I'm open-minded and love reading and hearing about suggestions so it’s going to be an ongoing changing situation for a while.”