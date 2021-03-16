WATSON — Since its creation almost 30 years ago, Beverly Thames and Charles B. Kemp, called the father of drainage by many, served on the Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District 2 board of directors. Those board meetings will no longer have Kemp and Thames' expertise since they decided to retire.
Gravity Drainage District 2 has been charged with installing and maintaining ditches and laterals and enhancing natural drainage features since its founding in 1994. The district covers the northwestern corner of Livingston Parish from approximately the Amite River to the west, the St. Helena Parish line to the north, to a point toward the Tangipahoa Parish line to the east, and several miles of Livingston Parish to the south of Watson. The area covers about 40 square miles and the district maintains about 160 miles of ditches, laterals and some canals. About 8,000 residents are served by gravity Drainage District 2.
Any discussion of the contributions that Thames and Kemp made to Gravity Drainage District 2 should start with an observation from Gene Baker, the current president of the district. “Beverly Thames and Charles Kemp are the fathers of Gravity Drainage District 2. If it had not been for these two men, for the high esteem and respect in which they were held by so many residents in our community, we would not have a gravity drainage district here. They were the pioneers and over the years they have given all they could to make the district what it is today. They deserve the thanks and appreciation of all who have benefited from their vision.”
Thames and Kemp recall that in the early 1990s they began meeting with others in the area to discuss ways to improve drainage that was a persistent problem for homeowners. “There were not near as many people living here then, but we realized that we had to do something to improve the drainage … and it’s a good thing we started working on this then because with the way this area has grown, we would really have some problems today,” Thames said. He and Kemp said they realized from the outset that they would have to somehow raise funds to establish a drainage district and that those funds would have to come through the Livingston Parish Police Jury, the body that managed parish affairs before the parish council form of government was instituted later.
Kemp explained that residents in the area were first asked to pass a property tax to finance the drainage district and that proposal was voted down by residents. The determined duo then gained permission from the police jury to try for a one-cent sales tax, and that measure passed. “We told the voters that if they passed the sales tax, it would be for only a half-cent and that it would be forever … they would never be asked to pass the tax again. To this day, we still operate on that one-half-cent sales tax,” Kemp said.
Both laughed when they recalled that several months after the tax finally passed, they received their first check. “That check was for $6,700 and we thought we were rich. We figured that we could finally get started with all that money. We didn’t realize that over the years how much that money would grow,” Thames said.
For the immediate past year, the district received about $1.3 million for its operations from the same half-cent sales tax. Kemp said that much of the money comes from car sales.
Along the way, the board found its permanent recording secretary, Bea Kemp, the wife of Charles. She remembered, “At first, we had a man who was the secretary but he broke his arm and he asked me to take the minutes for him for a few meetings … I have had the job ever since,” she said. At about the same time, accountant Randy Smith began his assistance to the board. Bea Kemp said Smith taught the board how to manage their money and how to keep a proper account of expenditures. He still serves the board to this day.
With a little money in the bank, Thames, Kemp and a few others begin their efforts to improve drainage. “We had no equipment, no building, no employees and really didn’t know where to start but we had some help from some of the other gravity drainage districts in the parish and we slowly got off to a start. At first, it was mostly shovels and wheelbarrows, but we had a district,” the two related.
The engineering firm of Owens and White was retained early in the formative years of the district and engineers connected with that firm still assist the district.
At first, district meetings were held in a local recreation center, the only place the group could find for meetings. Kemp recalled that for one meeting, kids were being signed up for a baseball league and board members had to meet on the porch of the building.
“We had some interesting, and sometimes funny times back then,” he said. The district eventually purchased property for its equipment and offices and for a time a house on the property was used for offices. That house was lost in the flood of 2016 and a trailer was used for offices until the district could finally construct its new facility in use today.
As the years went by, the district was able to hire workers full-time basis and today nine workers perform the tasks required to help keep the water flowing out of the district. “It took quite a while before we could get the proper equipment and I remember that some of our early workers like Dave Bankston used their own vehicles to go out and do their work. We’ve come a long way,” Thames said.
For all their efforts, Kemp and Thames said that they never asked for any kind of salary or compensation for themselves and other board members but that eventually an auditor said that the board of commissioners should accept per diem expenses. They now get $100 a month for their efforts.
Looking back, Kemp said, “We have been very blessed that the parish council has allowed us to pretty much act independently and answer to the particular needs of our district. Our reward is that the people we serve seem to appreciate what we are trying to do to help with drainage. We rarely hear complaints from the people we serve. The job has been getting harder with the growth we experienced, but we still tried to do our best,” Kemp said.
Baker said of Thames and Kemp, “These two, and the folks who started the district, did so out of a love of service for their community. They never gave a thought to doing anything for themselves, they did what they did to help others.”
Any talk of drainage in Livingston Parish has to include the historic flood of August 2016. Thames, Kemp and Baker all agree that the part of their district that flooded had little to do with Gravity Drainage District 2. “That flood backed up on us. The Amite River flooded and it came our way. Even if every ditch, lateral and canal had been perfectly cleared and cleaned we would have flooded anyway. Something has to be done about the Amite River and most of us agree that the river should be dredged so that it carries the water south much quicker,” Thames said.
The growth of large businesses and many subdivisions since the founding of Gravity Drainage District 2 offers serious challenges for the future. Baker pointed out that when the district was formed, much of the land was still undeveloped and forested.
“The ground absorbed much of the rainfall when it was undeveloped. The more concrete your pour, the more problems you have with drainage. We also have a problem with mitigating land. We can do what is called mucking out the ditches, but if we dig a new ditch, the Corps of Engineers requires us to mitigate that land and that costs money. No matter the challenges, we have served the people well and we will continue that service,” he said.
Looking back, Thames said, “We have had a lot of fun and we have had some mighty good people to serve on our board and it has been a pleasure to serve with Charles, Bea and so many others. What’s made it worthwhile is that a lot of people have thanked us for what we did and for telling us that we did a good job. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”
Kemp said of his many years on the drainage board, “It was definitely a rewarding experience. From the feedback we have gotten, I think that we did a great job. The job has grown more difficult … it has taken a lot of time to get the word out about the need for better drainage but through hard work and keeping at it, we have taught people how to deal with drainage when they decide to build a house or a business. It’s been a long road, but a rewarding one.”
While the two founders of the drainage district go into retirement, both said that they will continue to maintain an interest in the public service agency that they first started talking about 30 years ago.