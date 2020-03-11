The Chalmette High School Alumni Association’s spring general membership meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 19 in the school's Lacoste Campus Cultural Arts Center’s Tech Theater.
All attendees at this meeting will receive a complimentary ticket to the Chalmette High musical “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” will will be performed after the meeting at 7 p.m. in the main theater.
Alumni who haven’t already paid dues for this membership year can still pay. Annual dues have remained at only $10 since the organization began in 1992, a news release said. Also a lifetime membership is offered for a one-time fee of $150.
Funds generated from annual dues assist the group in providing scholarships to deserving graduates, financial assistance to various school organizations and programs as needed, and to assist the school in various other ways, the release said.
All Chalmette High alumni and alumni from all former St. Bernard Parish high schools, as well as friends and supporters of the schools, are encouraged to become members. To join or renew a membership, mail the dues to CHS Alumni Association, c/o of Chalmette High School, 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043. Download a membership form by visiting sbpsb.org/domain/2278. If unable to download the form, mail in the dues along with your name, mailing address, email address, phone number and year graduated. Checks should be made payable to CHSAA.