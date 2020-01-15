The ninth Keep Hammond Beautiful and City of Hammond Free Tree giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until the trees are gone — Friday at the Hammond Maintenance Facility, 18104 U.S. 190 East, across from Northshore Technical Community College.
The Arbor Day event has 100 Louisiana native trees available. Varieties this year include mayhaw, sweet olive, red maple, river birch and sweetbay magnolia.
Hammond residents can get one tree per adult in attendance, while supplies last.
For information, call (985) 277-5955.