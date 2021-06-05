Zemurray Park in Hammond is one of 15 sites participating in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish! community fishing program.
The department stocks Get Out and Fish! ponds with adult-size channel catfish in the spring and fall, and rainbow trout in the winter, to increase chances of bringing home a few keepers for a fish fry.
To add extra excitement to the fishing experience, the department will be hosting a tagged catfish derby at all of its Get Out and Fish! ponds between through Friday, June 11. Anglers who catch and report a tagged channel catfish caught at a Get Out and Fish! site during the derby, will receive a fishing prize pack from the department.
For information about the event, including directions to each of the ponds, reporting instructions, derby rules and tips on how to catch catfish, visit tinyurl.com/44camedy.
Anglers 16 and older must have a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. The license can be purchased online at la-web.s3licensing.com.