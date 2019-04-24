The Albany High School Senior Class recently named its Senior Superlative winners. They are:
Class Clown: Ethan Bordelon and Abby Howell
Most Likely to Succeed/Be President: Landon Pettigrew and Nora Herrera
Best Hair: Hayden Smith and Emily Jenkins
Most Spirited: Nick Pregeant and Alex Parker
Biggest Bookworm: J.J. Prine and Madison Domingue
Worst Case of Senioritis: Jacob Gay and Tristan Miles
Most Athletic: Justin Parrish and Cameron Woods
Never in Dress Code: Hebert Morena and Jade Hoyt
Most Artistic: Nick Waguespack and Hailey Bullock
Prettiest Smile: Joseph Jarreau and Meghan Landry
Best Musician: Jacob Ross and Katie Miranda
Biggest Flirt: Tucker Davis and Rayanne Ridgel
Most Likely to Be Late for Graduation: Jake McAlister and Darrian Pier
Most Likely to Be on Catfish: Paul Smitha and Cynthia Dennis
Biggest Drama King/Queen: Casey Thompson and Harley Estes
Biggest Gamer: Dalton Addison and Cori Albritton
Most Likely to Trip at Graduation: Jason Penton and Ashley Horton
Most Likely to Be Caught Sleeping in Class: Marcus Varnado and Ke’Arian Chester