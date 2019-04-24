IMG_9907.JPG

Albany High School Senior Superlative winners include, from left, front row, Ashley Horton, Cori Albritton, Nick Waguespack, Joseph Jarreau, Justin Parrish, Jade Hoyt, Alex Parker, Camryn Woods, Tristen Miles, Christina Dennis, Harley Estes; and back row, Ke'Arian Chester, Jason Penton, Madison Domingue, Marcus Varnado, J.J. Prine, Ethan Bordelon, Landon Pettigrew, Hayden Smith, Nora Herrara, Meghan Landry, Katie Miranda, Jacob Gay, Jacob Ross, Hailey Bullock, Herbert Moreno, Tucker Davis and Joey Smith.

 Provided photo

The Albany High School Senior Class recently named its Senior Superlative winners. They are:

Class Clown: Ethan Bordelon and Abby Howell

Most Likely to Succeed/Be President: Landon Pettigrew and Nora Herrera

Best Hair: Hayden Smith and Emily Jenkins

Most Spirited: Nick Pregeant and Alex Parker

Biggest Bookworm: J.J. Prine and Madison Domingue

Worst Case of Senioritis: Jacob Gay and Tristan Miles

Most Athletic: Justin Parrish and Cameron Woods

Never in Dress Code: Hebert Morena and Jade Hoyt

Most Artistic: Nick Waguespack and Hailey Bullock

Prettiest Smile: Joseph Jarreau and Meghan Landry

Best Musician: Jacob Ross and Katie Miranda

Biggest Flirt: Tucker Davis and Rayanne Ridgel

Most Likely to Be Late for Graduation: Jake McAlister and Darrian Pier

Most Likely to Be on Catfish: Paul Smitha and Cynthia Dennis

Biggest Drama King/Queen: Casey Thompson and Harley Estes

Biggest Gamer: Dalton Addison and Cori Albritton

Most Likely to Trip at Graduation: Jason Penton and Ashley Horton

Most Likely to Be Caught Sleeping in Class: Marcus Varnado and Ke’Arian Chester

View comments