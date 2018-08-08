The Livingston Future 5 were announced July 31 at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting.
Winners of the inaugural Livingston Future 5 are Rachel Brown, of Labarre Associates; McHugh David, of the Livingston Parish News; Amanda Moss, of Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP; Jody Purvis, of Livingston Parish public schools; and Jamie Seal, of Quality Engineering and Surveying.
“We initiated this program to showcase young professionals in Livingston Parish and their efforts in the parish. There are so many good things happening here, and the Chamber is taking the reins and making sure we acknowledge our future leaders. The Chamber began the Livingston Young Professionals program in 2015, and this is the next step in bringing awareness and engaging those in the 21-40 age group who are living, working and giving in Livingston Parish,” said Chamber CEO April Wehrs.
Jeremy Aydell, of Sport Clips Haircuts franchisee, addressed the crowd of 80-plus, explaining how he went from a CPA to becoming a business leader in the Louisiana-Mississippi market. His first location opened in Denham Springs in 2010, and he now has 14 Sport Clips locations. Aydell’s excellence in business and leadership earned him several awards including being named one of Business Reports 40 under 40, recognition as one of the One Hundred Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses by LSU and selection by Sport Clips as Team Leader of the year.