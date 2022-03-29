As the second-largest employer in Tangipahoa Parish, North Oaks Health System is hosting an employee recruitment event this month.
A Nurse Networking Night for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses interested in growing their skills as part of the North Oaks team is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Buddies Bar & Grill, at 1236 S. Morrison Blvd. in Hammond.
New graduates and experienced nurses interested in attending are asked to register at northoaks.org/careers.
For more information about the career fair or networking eveent, follow “NorthOaksCareers” on Facebook and Twitter, visit northoaks.org/careers, call the North Oaks Employment Center at (985) 230-1230 or email recruiter@northoaks.org.
COVID-19 safety measures applicable to health care settings will apply during the event as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials.