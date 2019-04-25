The section of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish where four people died in a head-on collision was likely only months away from the installation of cable barriers intended to stop wayward drivers from crossing the median, as authorities believe happened early Thursday.

State Police are still investigating what caused the crash Thursday morning, but have said preliminary investigation shows Willie Smith Jr., 57, of Loranger, was driving west on I-12 around 5 a.m. at the same time the Mississippi driver – whose identity has not yet been released – was driving eastbound.

Smith is believed to have crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes causing a head-on collision with the Mississippi driver. That driver and three of his passengers died on scene, according to State Police. Smith sustained serious injuries and as of Thursday was hospitalized.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett said Thursday that a section of I-12 very near the Thursday crash – from just west of La. Highway 63 to just west of La. Highway 43 – is slated for cable barrier installation as part of a rolling project that will see more than 600 miles of Louisiana roads outfitted with the median devices. The Livingston Parish portion is scheduled to go to bid in June, Mallett said.

The intent is to help mitigate what DOTD calls 'crossover crashes' that occur when drivers swerve into and across medians, such as in Thursday's crash.

+2 Four killed in I-12 crash near Livingston after car crosses median, hits another vehicle Four Mississippi residents were killed in a crash on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish on Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

A cable barrier projects graphic from the DOTD's website dated in May 2015 shows that 25.8 miles of the roadway in Livingston Parish was scheduled to be complete by March 2018, and while Mallett didn't immediately know why that project didn't follow that timeline, he said in general the cable barrier work is ongoing as resources and funding allow.

Mallett said Thursday that in areas where DOTD has already installed cable barriers there are no crossover crashes.

LSU civil and environmental engineering professor Brian Wolshon – who also completes traffic research for DOTD and national organizations – said cases like Thursday's quadruple fatality seem to be an obvious example of the benefits of devices like cable barriers, but there are more complex factors at play.

"It's easy to look at and say if we had (those cable barriers) four people would likely be alive, it's easy to look and say it's worth that for the potential dangers of maybe somebody wrecking their car," he said. "But, it's a very, very difficult decision and we know that everything out there is not foolproof... we can't design for every possible scenario, there's always a trade-off."

Wolshen said engineers are tasked with deciding whether it's of more benefit to mitigate the rare but very serious consequence of a driver crossing a median at high speed without a cable barrier and colliding with another vehicle, or to lessen injury and property damage for the countless other drivers who will swerve and hit a barrier during the course of its life.

"There's not any kind of standard, it's really a very specific case-by-case basis of assessing whether it's a problem," he said. "You don't want to look at a solution to a problem that doesn't exist."

He said generally cable barriers are the most favorable option over other elements like guardrails or concrete walls, as they're more cost-efficient, require less maintenance and result in less property damage and injury when hit.

"If you hit any of those going at high speeds all could be fatal, but the general idea is, is it much better to hit a barrier than whatever it is you would hit without it?" Wolshen said.

Mallett said 354 miles of road has already been outfitted with cable barriers at a cost of $52 million, and another 197 miles is under construction. By December 2021, a further 75 miles are scheduled to be installed.