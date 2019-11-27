As Thanksgiving ends, many people turn to Christmas activities, and Livingston Parish has many already planned. If you know of something that should be added to the calendar, send the information to livingston@theadvocate.com.
Denham Springs Antique Village
Christmas in the Village kicks off Friday with the Lighting of Old City Hall at 6 p.m., and a Christmas Open House from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Other related activities include:
- The Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
- The Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree is at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, and the Kiwanis Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Dec. 14.
- The Christmas Alive Nativity is at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
- Christmas caroling in the village will be Dec. 7 and 21. Large or small groups who would like to sing Christmas carols along Range Avenue at designated music stops in the Antique Village are wanted. Carolers start at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on one or both days. It takes about an hour to complete all stops, generally singing two songs at each stop. To join, contact Al Bye at (225) 931-0704 or aabye@cox.net and have at least two choices of times you would like to participate in the caroling. He needs contact information including the name of your organization, email address and phone number.
Need help with gifts? Want to help?
Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade will accept applications from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Dec. 6 and Dec. 9-13 at 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker. Toy delivery begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 20. Applicants must be home to receive the deliveries.
Visit lpso.org/community/Sheriff-Jason-Ards-Christmas-Crusade-1 for specifics.
Donation sites include the Denham Springs, Walker and Watson Walmart locations and Bass Pro Shops on the following dates:
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
The last day for toy donations is Dec. 18. Donations can be mailed to Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754.
Parade entries sought
The Walker Christmas parade and Santa in the Park is Dec. 7. The parade starts at 2 p.m. from Walker High, travels down Burgess Avenue, right onto La. 447, right onto Florida Boulevard to Palmetto, then back to the school. Lineup starts at 8 a.m. No bubble machines or blowers are allowed on floats or vehicles. An entry form is required to be in the parade and can be found at tinyurl.com/w7mrgqk.
Then Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to have photos taken with children from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave. Parents should bring their own camera or cellphone. No pets. End time may change.
Christmas ballet classic planned
The Nutcracker presented by the Tri-Parish Ballet will be held at the Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Admission for the Friday night performance is a nonperishable food item for the Community Hands Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church. Admission for the full performance Saturday is $20. Tickets can be purchased through bontempstix.com/events/the-nutcracker-12-7-2019-55999.
Professional dancer Giovanna Montoya will portray The Sugar Plum Fairy, and Hayden Slaff will portray The Cavalier. Local dancers Annmarie Brumly and Myra Schaffer will portray the role of Maria in The Nutcracker along with over 50 local dancers. Scotty Mac from 98.1 The River will narrate both performances.
For information call (225) 665-3414 or email triparishballet@aol.com.
Christmas in the Pines
Macedonia Baptist Church, 34685 La. 1036, Holden, will host its annual Christmas in the Pines Celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The service is filled with congregational singing of carols, vocalists, and instrumentalists in an old fashioned setting. Everyone is invited. For information contact the pastor, Brother Roger Dunlap (225) 664-4448 or (225) 939-7720.
French Settlement wonderland
The St. Joseph Catholic Church "Winter Wonderland" Food Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 8, 15710 La. 16, French Settlement.
The food line is open from 10 a.m. until the food is gone. Entrees, vegetables and salads will be available. Local Favorites on the Pavilion is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with chicken and andouille gumbo, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, fried fish, pistolettes, chicken tenders, hamburgers and more. Homemade cookies, candy, cakes and soft serve ice cream will be available.
A feature of the event is the Rev. Jason Palermo's Christmas Village, which began in 1991 with houses made by his great aunt. It now has 500 major piece. It takes the family 10 days to set up.
Craft booths will include paintings, jewelry, wreaths, LSU and Saints items, bows, gift baskets and more.
Free activities for the children include a visit with Santa, hay ride and crafts.
A classic car and truck show will be part of the day. The fourth annual light parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and has prizes.
For information call the church office at (225) 698-3110.
Schools are offering activities
Denham Springs cheer clinic: The Denham Springs High School Cheer Christmas Clinic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Cheerleading techniques, chants and Christmas crafts are on the agenda for ages 3 and up. Cost is $35 a child and is due by Dec. 17. After Dec. 17 cost is $40 per child. Visit facebook.com/CHEERDSHS or contact Jordyn Riviere at jordayn.riviere@lpsb.org.
Soccer clinic: A Christmas Soccer Clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26-27 at Walker High's Wildcat Stadium. It is a coed clinic from ages 4-10 and costs $60, which includes a T-shirt and a snack. Register by Dec. 10, email brenna.perez@lpsb.org. The form is available at facebook.com/ladycatsoccer.
JADD's annual Breakfast with Santa: The JADD's annual Breakfast with Santa is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Denham Springs High cafeteria. The cost is $15 per child and includes breakfast for a parent. The day includes crafts, games, caroling and more. For information or to get the registration form, shannon.donze@lpsb.org.
Candy canes available
The Walker Farmers Market, 9360 Florida Blvd., will have a Candy Cane Christmas, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can bring a stocking to have it filled with candy canes. A chance to shop for last-minute gifts, take a photo with Santa, make an ornament, decorate a candy cane, Christmas costume contest and hear a reading of the Cajun Night Before Christmas.
Need people out of the house?
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish," featuring art from current and former parish residents, will be on exhibit through Jan. 25 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.