Fans of Sombrero’s in Walker have a new location in Livingston Parish where they can purchase Tommy Stojak’s Tex-Mex cuisine. Uno, Dos, Tacos celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber on Nov. 20.
The Denham Springs location is the second Uno, Dos, Tacos to open this year. A Baton Rouge location opened in March. Stojak said it's been successful and has plans for further expansion.
There are a few twists at Uno, Dos, Tacos from what customers are used to at Sombrero’s. Uno, Dos, Tacos offers breakfast and lunch options. The new restaurant modified familiar dishes and has new meals. Quesadillas, a staple at all Stojak’s restaurants, are prepared with grated white queso.
Uno, Dos, Tacos is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its menu can be found at facebook.com/UnoDosTacosDenham.