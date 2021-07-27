LIVINGSTON — Following a year of challenges in raising funds because of limitations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of Assess the Need, an annual campaign that provides school supplies to children in Livingston Parish, are now in the process of launching this year’s drive.
Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, who started Assess the Need 21 years ago, said he is "looking forward to once again being able to raise sufficient funds so that we can purchase the necessary amount of school supplies that our students will need when school starts once again. The threat of the virus last year affected our ability to meet the goals we set so we are eager to make a comeback to the drives we had in previous years.”
Taylor added that thanks to corporate sponsors and some generous donors last year, Assess the Need was able to acquire some school supplies for the campaign. However, the 2020-21 drive fell short of earlier initiatives because of the virus protocols.
Krista Watts, who spearheads the Assess the Need campaign, said that this year’s goal is $45,000. “We hope that through our corporate sponsors, the generosity of businesses in the parish and donations on our collection days that we can reach that goal. With those funds we will be able to provide about 3,000 students with the supplies they need to start school,” she said.
Volunteers will man donations stations at Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson and the Walmart in Walker on the weekends of Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 14-15. Donations on these collection days have traditionally brought in a sizable portion of the funds needed by Assess the Need.
Watts said that a second fundraiser, the popular Chef’s Showcase, will be held on Oct. 21. “We were not able to hold Chef’s Showcase last year because of the pandemic so we lost out on those funds. We are looking forward to this event this year. This is a fun evening and it helps us to reach our campaign goal,” she said. She explained that 15 area chefs prepare special dishes for Chef’s Evening and patrons are invited to sample the creations brought by the chefs. A silent auction is also part of the Chef’s Evening.
“We know from past experience that the children of Livingston Parish need our help as they return to school. Our goal is to make sure that all students are able to start school on an even level. By providing the school supplies that are needed, we are giving those students whose families cannot afford the proper supplies the opportunity to begin the school year fully equipped to meet whatever challenges they will face in the classroom,” Watts said.
Watts said that over the years, Assess the Need has developed a system of distribution of the school supplies that is efficient and is able to put the right supplies in the hanks of the needy students on a confidential basis. “We do not know which students will receive the supplies. Who gets the school supplies is strictly between the school administrators and the teachers in the classrooms. Assess the Need raises the money, purchases the supplies and assures that the supplies are given to the teachers for distribution,” she said.
Watts explained that at the end of the past year teachers at all the parish schools submitted a list to Assess the Need in anticipation of which students will need what supplies. The lists are then sent to Assess the Need and specific supplies for each school are boxed and made ready for pickup by representatives of the schools. Distribution of the supplies will once again be at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker. Distribution day this year is set for Aug. 9.
“Last year was different for our students, some of whom had to attend through distance learning. In Livingston Parish, our students were fortunate in that many were able to return to the classroom sooner than in some other areas. No matter how the students were instructed, the need for proper supplies still existed and Assess the Need managed to get school supplies to those who needed them. However, the volunteers who make Assess the Need work faced more challenges than in previous years because of the virus,” she said.
“We appreciate all of those who are generous with their donations and their time that makes Assess the Need work. The need is always great and we know that the caring residents of Livingston Parish will once again come through and show their generosity and help us raise the funds necessary to assist our students who need the help that we are able to give them.”