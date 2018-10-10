LIVINGSTON — A parade on Saturday ushered in the 81st edition of the Livingston Parish Fair, which promises to draw thousands of visitors to the expansive fair grounds before its conclusion on Sunday, Oct. 14.
Lynn Sibley, president of the Livingston Parish Fair Association Inc., said fair organizers were looking forward to “another great year.”
“We are looking forward to welcoming the thousands of visitors who will be coming to our fair,” she said.
The parade, which concluded at the Fairgrounds during a light rain shower, featured Parish President Layton Ricks as the grand marshal.
Field Trip Day is the feature for Thursday’s edition of the fair along with the judging of exhibits, the Academic Fun bowl and the Talent Show.
Friday will be School Day at the fair. Students from throughout the parish are invited to enjoy the fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Older Folks Day will be observed in the Green Barn from 10 a.m. until noon. The rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the Pet Show will begin the day’s activities at 9 a.m. followed by the Dog Show. The Horse Show is slated for 11 a.m. and then the beauty pageants commence at noon. The second night of the rodeo will be held at 8 p.m., and Laine Hardy in Concert ends the day’s program with a concert at 10 p.m.
The fair concludes Oct. 14 with the carnival midway open from noon until 6 p.m.
“The fair is very much a part of Livingston Parish," Sibley said. "Every year, family and friends who have moved away come back to enjoy the fair which brings back pleasant memories for so many. This is always a fun time of the year and we remind everyone that this is a family fair. We extend a big welcome to all who plan to join us for the fun event. We have plenty of parking and lots for our visitors to see and do while at the fair."