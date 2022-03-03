The Livingston Parish School Board voted unanimously to approve a new two-year contract for Superintendent Joe Murphy at its Feb. 15 meeting, extending his tenure at the district’s helm through June 30, 2024.
The board approved Murphy’s new contract at an annual salary of $137,374.
Louisiana law limits the term of a school district superintendent’s contract to not more than two years into a new board term. However, Murphy would have the right to ask for an extension of the new contract anytime during the new contractual period. The new board term begins Jan. 1, as elections for the four-year seats will be held this fall.
“Mr. Murphy has done an excellent job for us. It’s been a hard job over these past few years. It’s been tough on everyone, and especially on him, but he’s led us through it,” School Board President Cecil Harris said.
“Having Mr. Murphy continue to serve as superintendent is good for the district. It provides our system with stability and continuity as we continue to navigate these difficult times of COVID, post-flood and post-hurricane recovery, as well as several other state issues,” Harris added.
Murphy has served as superintendent of the district since 2019, when he was selected to succeed Rick Wentzel. His term officially began April 29, 2019. Murphy has worked in the school system since 1992, serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, supervisor, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
As a district administrator, Murphy led efforts to restore the schools damaged by the August 2016 flood, including the rebuilding of three substantially damaged schools — Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, a news release said.
His tasks have included negotiations with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and government officials to determine recovery procedures that were eligible for federal funding. Under his leadership, the district garnered more than $57 million to rebuild the three destroyed schools, as well as more than $4 million more to clean and disinfect the other 39 campuses, increase the district’s number of computers and laptops available to students, and enhance internet and Wi-Fi service throughout the district, the release said.
Murphy led the district’s effort in February 2021 to provide a $1,000 stipend to all full-time employees, and then in the fall of 2021 provided a $1,000 annual increase to all certified personnel and a $500 annual increase to all classified employees, along with a $750 stipend to all employees.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the best school district in this state. I am proud of the many accomplishments of our people, and the resilience and support of our communities. My priority has been, and always will be the children of this parish, and I remain committed to providing them with the best teachers in the classroom, to paying those teachers a competitive salary, and to ensuring our campuses are safe, healthy learning environments,” Murphy said.
“I would like to thank the board for its continued confidence in my leadership, and I look forward to continuing to make a positive difference every day in our system,” he added.