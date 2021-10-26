A 19-year-old police horse who was an 11-year veteran of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Mounted Division died Sunday after suffering a "brief illness," officials said.
The horse, named General, was known for his calm demeanor and reliable performance for school demonstrations and civic organizations. He was never spooked by crowds, loud noises, carnival rides, or trains, the sheriff's office said.
Those qualities made him "ideal for police work," according to the sheriff's office.
The horse had been a member of the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Mounted Division since he was gifted by Amber and Brad Sibley to Sheriff's deputy Glynn Cacioppo in 2009.
After he was donated, General went through training and earned his certification as a police horse in 2010.
"It will be nearly impossible to find another partner to reach the standards that have been set by General," said Cacioppo. "He will be greatly missed."