HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School announced pianists Madeline Brown and Anton Feldbaum and violinists Lily Anderson, Anna Johnson, Kelsey Jones and Brennan Saenz as its Spring 2019 CMS Outstanding Musicians.
The honorees were chosen by audience votes during the final spring recitals.
Lily lives in Hammond and attends Southeastern Laboratory School, where she just finished fourth grade. She has studied violin for one year and has been a ballerina for six years at Fellom Ballet. She also plays on a boys flag football team, is an honor student and has recently become a Southeastern Lab School cheerleader.
A resident of Whitehall, Madeline completed third grade at Maurepas School. Next year she will attend St. Theresa Middle in Gonzales. She has been playing the piano for two years and enjoys reading and playing golf.
Anton lives in Denham Springs and will be a third grader at Oaks Montessori School in Hammond this fall. He has studied the piano for 3½ years and was one of the runners-up in the CMS concerto competition in May.
Anna lives in Hammond and attends Hammond Eastside Magnet School, where she will be entering fifth grade this fall. She has studied violin for four years. In 2018, Johnson was one of the winners in the CMS Concerto Competition and performed as a soloist with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra in November. She is an honor roll student and participates in Hammond Eastside’s musical theater group, The Company. She is a student in the Tangipahoa Talented Music Program and was selected to perform at the International Baccalaureate Global Conference in July.
A resident of Albany, Kelsey is home-schooled and has completed the eighth grade. She has been playing the violin for three years and also plays the piano. In May, she was chosen as one of the winners of the CMS Concerto Competition and will perform as a soloist with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra this fall. Jones was invited to audition for the Southeastern Symphony in August and hopes to become the orchestra’s youngest member. She loves to read, journal, run and play music with friends.
Brennan is from Mandeville. He is 11 years old and will be a sixth grade student at Lake Harbor Middle School this fall. He has played violin for five years and piano for three years, and he recently started playing trumpet for his middle school band. He and his sister Alana are this year’s winners of the concerto competition at the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra for the Sinfonia Division. They performed as soloists with the GNOYO in March and were invited to play at the 2019 New Orleans French Quarter Festival. The siblings are among the winners for the CMS Concerto Competition and will perform as soloists with the Southeastern Symphony orchestra this fall.
For information about CMS programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502 or visit the CMS website at southeastern.edu/cms.