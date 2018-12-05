BATON ROUGE — On Nov. 27, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Genny Nadler Thomas, of Jackson, was appointed to the Capital Area Human Services District. Nadler Thomas is the acting director of the Knock Knock Museum and the owner of GNT Organizational Development. She will serve as a representative of East Feliciana Parish.
The Capital Area Human Services District directs the operation and management of community-based programs and services relative to public health, mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse services for the parishes of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
Christian B. Vigé, of Denham Springs, was appointed to the Louisiana State Arts Council. Vigé is the creative and performing arts director of The Church International. As required by statute, he was nominated by an arts organization.
The Louisiana State Arts Council receives applications for matching federal funds available from the National Endowment for the Arts and such other funds made available to the council and make recommendations on them. The council reviews — and approves or rejects — grant applications from other governmental units, community arts councils, and other private, nonprofit and tax-exempt groups. Additionally, the council advises departmental officers on the design and execution of an annual state plan consistent with the goals and policies of the department as provided by federal and state law, rules and regulations, and submits the plan to the National Endowment for the Arts.