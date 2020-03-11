HAMMOND — Exceptional dedication to serving others, leadership, performance excellence and community involvement are among the accolades received by Dr. A. Gayden Robert Jr. and nurse practitioner Kevin Mixon as North Oaks Health System’s 2019 Providers of the Year.
Robert is an emergency medicine physician with the North Oaks Medical Center Emergency Department, and Mixon, who practices with New Leaf Psychiatry & Counseling Center, treats patients ages 16 and older with a variety of mental disorders, according to a news release.
Each year, the Medical Executive Committees for North Oaks Medical Center and North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital select a physician and midlevel provider from nominations submitted by health system employees, volunteers and providers.
Nominations for Robert noted his kindness, consideration, calming presence and ability to nurture the potential in others. North Oaks Physician Group Practice Supervisor Daniel Tanner counts himself fortunate to have benefited from Robert’s influence.
Robert has belonged to the North Oaks medical staff since 1995. No stranger to leadership roles, he served as North Oaks Medical Center chief of staff in 2017. He also belonged to the Emergency Room Steering Committee for many years and the Professional Practice Evaluation Committee since 2018 when he presided as chairman.
Mixon joined North Oaks Physician Group as a nurse practitioner with New Leaf Psychiatry & Counseling Center in 2006.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mixon earned a master’s degree in Nursing through the University of South Alabama in Mobile. He is certified as a family psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Nominations for Mixon point to the mutual respect he shares with fellow providers and community agencies. As an example, Mixon regularly presents continuing education units for North Oaks Health System social workers on a variety of mental health topics.