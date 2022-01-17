The French Settlement boys team has been putting together a season that has the makings of being its best yet under third-year coach Jake Bourgeois.
The Lions are 20-4 and rated fourth in the LHSAA’s unofficial power rankings. So, last week when I had the chance to see them play at parish rival Doyle, it was a no-brainer to take advantage of the opportunity.
I was not disappointed.
The quality of the game, from the intensity of the athletes to the coaching and even the officiating, was top-notch. And, it started with the girls’ contest, which went to overtime before Doyle pulled off a 49-47 win.
The boys contest followed, and Doyle was ready to play. The Tigers made 14 of 23 shots in the first half while the Lions connected on 6 of 22. Leading 21-19 midway through the second quarter, Doyle closed the half with an 11-2 run to take a 33-21 halftime lead.
“I told my guys at halftime (Doyle) wants it more than us. It was the difference in the game,” Bourgeois said. “(In the second half) we started getting after it and took the momentum a little more. We started getting the 50-50 balls and flying around on defense.”
Even with the extra energy, it was not enough to keep Doyle from moving out to its largest lead, 46-28, after Boaz Kennedy made back-to-back 3-pointers. With its back against the wall, French Settlement finally began finding its shooting touch.
The Lions trailed 48-39 going into the fourth quarter, and kept chipping away at the Doyle lead. Will McMorris’ 3-pointer tied the game, 56-56, and he canned another to give French Settlement its first lead of the game, 61-58, with 1:25 left to play.
The Lions came up with two defensive stops, and then made four free throws in the closing seconds to hold on for a 65-60 win.
“It was a rivalry game so we knew it would be tough on the road.” Bourgeois said. “Its always a great crowd here with a great atmosphere. It’s two fan bases that get up for basketball games.”
It was also a showcase for teams on the upswing. The Lions showed maturity and leadership in overcoming an 18-point second half deficit. Doyle, which had to replace nearly its entire lineup from last year’s team that advanced to the state quarterfinals, showed that is new pieces are beginning to fit together.
The final numbers showed that Doyle, which got 12 points each from Champ Morales and Payton Jones, shot 60.9% from the field and out-rebounded French Settlement 34-20. The Lions were led by Edward Allison’s 36 points, and came back thanks to second-half intensity and a defense that forced 24 turnovers.
It was a good showing by all.