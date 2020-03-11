Author and storyteller Mary Beth Magee will speak on “Cultivating the Bloom of Creativity” between noon and 3 p.m. March 14 at the Hammond Books-A-Million store.
Magee is the author of cozy Southern mysteries, children’s books, devotions and poetry. She will be celebrating the release of her third appearance in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series with “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Believe in Miracles.”
Following her presentation, Magee will be available to answer questions, chat with her attendees and sign purchased books, including volumes in her mystery series "Death in the Daylilies" and "Ambush at the Arboretum."
Magee is one of several authors who participates in the Hammond Books-A-Million store's Local Author Program. Books-A-Million has been partnering with the Creative Minds Writers' Group of Ponchatoula to put on the program for about two years. The coordinator of the program is Creative Minds' board member Pam Villagran.