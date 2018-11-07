Independence Leadership Academy’s leadership team went pink for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center research on Oct. 31, 2018. Students, teachers and staff members were encouraged to wear pink and support cancer research by donating $1 to Mary Bird Perkins. The leadership team meets weekly to discuss student achievement, PBIS, discipline and initiatives to improve the overall school and district goals. Members include, from left, Lyndsay Mandella, Cassie Anthony, Tracy Suarez, Melanie Johnston, Lisa Matherne-Raiford, and Veronica Dunomes; and back row, Sharon Philipson, Candace Anthony, Ashleigh Stagg, Jennifer Ingraffia, Jamie Madron, Marie Guzzardo and Natalie Oubre.