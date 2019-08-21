During LSU's summer commencement, 23 students graduated with honors, including two students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

The University Medalists included Laura Lynette Tracy, a native of LaPlace, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences; and Chanelle Rose Trahan, of Baton Rouge, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

Among the university’s 609 graduates were 16 LSU faculty and staff members. Of the 16 employees who graduated, one received a bachelor’s degree, one received a graduate certificate, seven earned master’s degrees and seven earned doctoral degrees.

August 2019 graduates included:

Livingston Parish

College of Art & Design

Watson: Madelyn Morgan Curtis

College of Engineering

Denham Springs: Emily Victoria Mizell

College of Human Sciences & Education

Denham Springs: Brittany Nicole Blackwell, Kayla Marie Bujol, Lindsey Rene Chauvin

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Denham Springs: Kristen Michelle Chedville, Nathan Roy Landry

Maurepas: Sydney Jeanne St. Pierre

Watson: Taylor Britt Hinton

Graduate School

Certificate

Walker: Kaylin Nicole Sibley

Master's

Denham Springs: Brennan Layne Morris

Doctorate

Denham Springs: Angela Edwards Capello

Walker: Leah Thibodeaux Turner

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Hammond: Carlye Melissa Galloway

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Hammond: Kyle Patrick Eleser, Samantha Marie Hebert

College of Engineering

Hammond: Samuel James Abene

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Amite: Morgan Taylor Sharp

Hammond: Brooke Ellen Fountain, Brandon Paul Marcotte

Manship School of Mass Communication

Hammond: Brittany Claire Lofaso

College of Science

Ponchatoula: Lauren Noel Hebert

Graduate School

Doctorate

Hammond: Daniel Stuart Holmes, Amanda Jill Horvat, Amy Leigh Pan

Ponchatoula: Christopher William Schneider

