During LSU's summer commencement, 23 students graduated with honors, including two students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
The University Medalists included Laura Lynette Tracy, a native of LaPlace, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences; and Chanelle Rose Trahan, of Baton Rouge, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
Among the university’s 609 graduates were 16 LSU faculty and staff members. Of the 16 employees who graduated, one received a bachelor’s degree, one received a graduate certificate, seven earned master’s degrees and seven earned doctoral degrees.
August 2019 graduates included:
Livingston Parish
College of Art & Design
Watson: Madelyn Morgan Curtis
College of Engineering
Denham Springs: Emily Victoria Mizell
College of Human Sciences & Education
Denham Springs: Brittany Nicole Blackwell, Kayla Marie Bujol, Lindsey Rene Chauvin
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Denham Springs: Kristen Michelle Chedville, Nathan Roy Landry
Maurepas: Sydney Jeanne St. Pierre
Watson: Taylor Britt Hinton
Graduate School
Certificate
Walker: Kaylin Nicole Sibley
Master's
Denham Springs: Brennan Layne Morris
Doctorate
Denham Springs: Angela Edwards Capello
Walker: Leah Thibodeaux Turner
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Hammond: Carlye Melissa Galloway
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Hammond: Kyle Patrick Eleser, Samantha Marie Hebert
College of Engineering
Hammond: Samuel James Abene
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Amite: Morgan Taylor Sharp
Hammond: Brooke Ellen Fountain, Brandon Paul Marcotte
Manship School of Mass Communication
Hammond: Brittany Claire Lofaso
College of Science
Ponchatoula: Lauren Noel Hebert
Graduate School
Doctorate
Hammond: Daniel Stuart Holmes, Amanda Jill Horvat, Amy Leigh Pan
Ponchatoula: Christopher William Schneider