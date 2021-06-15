Vanessa Ochoa, a fourth grader at Independence Leadership Academy, received four subject area medals for the highest GPA during ILA's fourth grade awards ceremony on May 21.
Independence Leadership Academy fourth graders honored in all subject areas
- Staff report
