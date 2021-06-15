IMG_3497.JPG

Vanessa Ochoa, a fourth grade student at Independence Leadership Academy, received all four subject area medals for the highest GPA during ILA's fourth grade awards ceremony on Friday, May 21, 2021.

 Provided photo

