BATON ROUGE — On Jan. 2, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Jill C. Hudson, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council. She is an interpreter with Birnbaum Interpreting Services and will serve as a parent of a deaf or hard of hearing child utilizing total communication.
The Early Identification of Hearing Impaired Infants Advisory Council advises the Office of Public Health on various aspects of the development and implementation of the Early Identification of Hearing Impairment in Infants Law, which includes making recommendations on risk factors for hearing loss, program standards and quality assurance, program integration with community resources, materials for distribution, and program implementation and follow-up.
Marcus C. Naquin, of Hammond, was appointed to the Patient’s Compensation Fund Oversight Board. Naquin represents health care providers contributing the third greatest percentage of the fund's aggregate surcharges and was nominated by the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, according to a news release.
The Patient’s Compensation Fund is an off-budget unit of the state which is 100% self-funded and not pooled in the general fund. The fund was created in 1975 to provide an affordable and guaranteed medical malpractice coverage system for the private health care providers in the state. It basically plays the role of an “excess insurer” of private health care providers. The law allows a provider to have financial responsibility for the first $100,000 of exposure per claim whether through insurance or security deposit and enroll in the fund for the excess coverage and be under an umbrella of the cap on damages. The vast majority of health care providers are enrolled in the Patient’s Compensation Fund and pay surcharges for the coverage and protection provided. The Patient’s Compensation Fund provides protection for the health care system, keeping costs down, and providing a guaranteed pool of funds to pay those citizens injured from medical malpractice of private health care providers, the release said.