This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from March 19 proceedings in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Brian Abels:
Lance Griffith, 38, of Amite, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm and possession/introduction of contraband into a penal institution. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Leonard Jackson, 34, of Greensburg, pleaded no contest to introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal/parish prison/jail. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $150 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jason Schwebel, 41, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years on each count for the illegal possession of stolen firearms and two years for possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from March 24 proceeding in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Charlotte Foster:
Kimberly Crockett, 34, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to theft under $1,000, simple burglary and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to 12 years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Dustin Hano, 39; of Albany, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Michael Hemphill, 35, of Albany, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Schilacy Johnson, 38, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to battery of a schoolteacher by a nonstudent and aggravated assault. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs, fees and restitution.
Bregette Manton, 39, of Folsom, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. She was sentenced to six years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
John McDonald, 22, of Avondale, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Starr Nathan, 34, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jessica Wagner, 30, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Results from March 25 proceeding in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Erika Sledge:
Nicholas Blankenship, 27, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently, He received credit for time served.
David Dyer, 59, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated – fourth offense. He is to be sentenced on April 26.
Kailyn Jacobs, 28, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay fines and fees.
Loren Jeffress, 41, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to cruelty to a juvenile. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Johnathan Jones, 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery – first offense – strangulation. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Andrew Monistere, 30, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kevyn Peters, 27, of Albany, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
James Smith, 58, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from March 29 proceeding in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge William Dykes:
Melody Elkins, 51, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to eight years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from proceeding in 21st Judicial District Court on March 29 before Judge Erika Sledge:
Thomas Anthony, 23, of Independence, pleaded no contest to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000 or more but under $50,000. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Livingston Parish grand jury indictments
Marcus Campbell, 57, of Natchez, Louisiana, was indicted for aggravated rape.
James Campbell Jr., 58, of Atoka, Tennessee, was indicted for aggravated rape.
Tangipahoa Parish grand jury indictments
Kareem Gatlin, 19, of Hammond, was indicted for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.
Kelvin Vernon, 26, of Amite, was indicted for manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.