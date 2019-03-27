Collin Sprouse, a fifth-grade student attending South Walker Elementary, is a regional finalist in the state's annual Students of the Year competition after being named 2018-19 Livingston Parish public schools Elementary Student of the Year.
Collin is the son of Johnathon and Allison Sprouse and the big brother to sisters Carrington and Caydence.
At school, Collin maintains a 4.0 GPA and serves as president of Beta Club and is a student representative on the School Improvement Committee.
He participates in several programs for academically talented youth, including the John Hopkins' Center for Talented Youth program, the Duke University Talent Identification Program and is a Davidson Young Scholar.
His mother said outside of school, Collin enjoys playing soccer, reading, traveling and spending time with his family. Although he can solve a Rubik's cube in less than a minute, he can't seem to figure out his sisters. He hopes one day to become an architect, she said.
The finalists will convene at the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge on April 10 for an awards ceremony and the announcement of the state Students of the Year winners from each grade level.
The annual competition has multiple steps. First, all public schools and nonpublic schools are asked to submit one candidate from their student body. Students then compete with their peers at the school system level, and winners advance to the regional competitions.
At the regional level, students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use student-made portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews, to assess the communications and critical-thinking skills of each candidate.
Prior to selecting the three overall state winners, a state selection committee made up of K-12, higher education and community leaders also reviews the students' portfolios and writing samples and conducts interviews with them.