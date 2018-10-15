A man accused of being an accessory to the murder of a man later found dismembered suggested dumping the body on his "family land," a detective testified at a hearing Monday in Livingston Parish.
The probable cause hearing for William Codey Byars opened a small window into how law enforcement determined what happened to Robert Neufeld, a 26-year-old Ascension Parish man who was missing for three weeks before he turned up dead alongside a Livingston Parish road in July.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Detective Jeff Beatty said he became aware of the case July 20 when dispatchers advised him to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office about a missing person case there.
Beatty said he learned the neighboring sheriff's office had someone in custody who claimed to have information about a person being murdered and dismembered in Denham Springs. The detective did not state the witness's full name in court Monday.
"We interviewed him (the witness), took taped statements, lineups," Beatty testified. "He named everybody that was at the residence at the time of the murder."
Beatty said Byars, 37, was one of the people the witness said was in the "man cave," a detached garage, at the time of the murder.
Autumn Payton, a spokeswoman for Livingston Parish District Attorney, said last month that Neufeld was shot, dismembered, stuffed in "blue, barrel-like containers" and left along Hood Road.
Beatty said the witness claimed Byars suggested dumping the body on his family's land, although Beatty was unable to connect the location of the body to the defendant.
The detective said the witness also positively identified a house located at 26548 Evelyn Drive as the scene of the murder. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant there July 22, he said.
Beatty said Byars opened the door for police when they arrived. Law enforcement officers found Xanax, Suboxone, marijuana and a .22-caliber automatic handgun within his reach. When he was booked into the prison, a .22-caliber bullet was found in Byars' pocket, the detective said.
Byars is charged with accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegally carrying of weapons, according to the court docket. Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Douglas Hughes found probable cause after the hearing Monday.
Byars pleaded not guilty. Beatty said Byars denied in an interview with law enforcement that he had any role in the murder.
Byars was one of eight people arrested in Livingston Parish for charges relating to the murder.
Duane Bissell, 27, of Amite, and Martin Morgan, 31, of Zachary, are alleged to be the main actors in the crime and have been indicted on charges of second degree murder. Payton said last month that Martin is accused of shooting Neufeld, while Bissell is accused of cutting him up.