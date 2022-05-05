A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent cited an Independence man for an alleged turkey hunting violation in St. Helena Parish on April 21.
The agent cited Toby Breaux, 59, for failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements.
Sgt. Garret Kimble was on patrol near Montpelier when he encountered Breaux who was transporting a harvested turkey to his truck, a news release said. After further investigation, Kimble learned that Breaux transported the turkey without filling out his tag or fixing the tag to the turkey before moving it from the harvested site.
The agent seized the turkey and donated it to a local charity.
Failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements brings up to a $350 fine. Breaux may also face civil restitution totaling up to $1,539 for the replacement value of the turkey.