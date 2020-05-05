Brittany Stein, left, her mother Dori St. Cyr, and son Kaison Stein look for reading materials from a book swap house or tiny library near City Hall in Hammond. With the Tangipahoa Parish Library System branches closed to patrons during the coronavirus pandemic, an increasing number of avid readers are frequenting the miniature book stations located throughout the city. The book houses, installed by civic groups, operate on a 'take one, leave one' basis. This was well-stocked with adult and children’s book.