Despite the closure of libraries, area residents are finding free books to read at tiny, colorful libraries. In Tangipahoa Parish, the book houses, installed by civic groups, including the Boy Scouts, operate on a 'take one, leave one' basis.
Books available despite closure of area libraries
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments