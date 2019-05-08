The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced 13 scholarship recipients at the Livingston Parish Education Luncheon on April 10.
Former chamber scholarship recipient Daniel Wendt gave a keynote address, sharing lessons he has learned by starting and running a business; and things he did not learn in school. In a humorous tone, he included what to do when you can’t fill orders on time or what inventory tax is, a news release said.
Local high school students who received $500 chamber scholarships were recognized for their academic achievement and community involvement. Academic Scholarship recipients were Max Brown, Denham Springs; Julia Desmarais, Denham Springs; Alexandra Albin, Denham Springs; Jessica Frazier, Denham Springs; Peyton Watson, Denham Springs; Landon Pettigrew, Albany; Katie Miranda, Albany; Ava Borskey, Maurepas; Miranda Talley, Springfield; and Alyssa Blount, Holden.
Career and Technical Scholarship recipients were Mia Tranchina, French Settlement; and Madelyn Bernard, Walker.
The Ability Beyond Scholarship recipient was Graceyn Stratton, Denham Springs.
For information about the chamber scholarships, the Education Committee or the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, contact Chamber CEO and President April Wehrs at (225) 665-8155.