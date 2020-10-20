Early voting is underway
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 27, except Sundays. Visit www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx for information including what’s on the ballot.
Residents of Livingston have a choice of two sites, 29938 S. Magnolia St., Livingston; or the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs.
In Tangipahoa, residents can vote early at the Tangipahoa Parishes Arena, 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite; or Tangipahoa Parish Clausen Building, 15485 West Club Deluxe Road, Hammond.
Looking for art to gift?
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is holding its annual 100 artworks under $100 from local artist. Meet the artists at a free opening reception at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. "Preserving the Culture of Louisiana" books will be available for purchase. The exhibit will be on display through November and information is available at artslivingston.org or call (225) 664.1168.
Be thanked for your service
Front line/Service member Appreciation Day, honoring police, fire, first responders, military, veterans and volunteer service members planned has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 24.
Bring your badge and a picture ID. Immediate family is invited also to the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sydney Hutchinson Park, 20500 Corbin Ave., Walker.
Bring a chair and enjoy burgers, hot dogs, jambalaya and drinks. Music will be by Bayou Honey. A bounce house and games will be available for the children. Call Debbie at (225) 369-1336 or Amy at (225) 349-3135 for information. RSVP to order meals for pickup, especially for crew that are working during the event.
Dress up your pet
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is hosting a Pet Spooktacular 2020 virtual Halloween pet costume contest. Entry is $20, accepted through PayPal at petspooktacular@outlook.com. Send the pet photo to laspca@aol.com with your picture, the pet's name, your phone number and email address. Voting started Oct. 1 and continues through Oct. 31. The photo with the most likes will be announced Nov. 1 and will receive a basket with pet supplies, toys, treats, gift cards and more.