On Jan. 4, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Lee “Jody” Amedee, of Gonzales, has been reappointed to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University. Amedee is an attorney and founding partner of Gauthier Amedee, attorneys at law, and will serve the board at-large.
The Board of Supervisors of Southern University is vested with the responsibility for the management and supervision of the institutions of higher education, statewide agricultural programs and other programs which comprise the Southern University System.
Bradley A. Stevens, of Hammond, has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Stevens is a partner at Edwards & Stevens Law Firm and will represent the 1st Congressional District.
The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System is responsible for supervising and managing state colleges and universities that are not managed by a higher education board created specifically for such a purpose. The following universities are under the specific supervision and management of the board: Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe and University of New Orleans.