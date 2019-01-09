On Dec. 13, Hammond Westside Magnet announced its students of the year.
Eighth-grader Hailey Marie Alfonso, daughter of Ryan and Christina Alfonso, has been named Hammond Westside Montessori’s 2018-2019 eighth-grade Student of the Year.
Hailey has been in many clubs and organizations at Hammond Westside, including cheerleading, Leading Ladies, Junior Beta Club and Knitting Club. In seventh grade, she was chosen to be on the homecoming court. Her goals for eighth grade include to keep up her 4.0 GPA. Hailey plans on attending Hammond High Magnet School next year and then go to college, where she plans to study nursing.
Fifth-grader Ian Vincent Magliolo, son of Chris and Sarah Magliolo, has been named Hammond Westside Montessori’s 2018-2019 fifth-grade Student of the Year. Ian’s interests include drawing, riding his bike, working with electronics, building with Legos and playing with animals. His favorite subjects are science and math, and he is an honor roll student.
Ian is a member of the school's choir and Junior Beta Club. Some of Ian's accomplishments include Top Soccer through Chappapeela Sports Park, SLU Camp Sensation for children with sensory processing disorders, LSU Health Sciences Center Camp Tiger for children with special needs, and Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He assists his grandfather in delivering meals to members of the church.
Ian would like to write a book and turn it into a movie when he grows up. He is on the autism spectrum and has worked through a number of therapy methods to progress where he is now both academically and socially.