Girl Scout Troop 10437, of Denham Springs and Walker, recently completed a concrete wheelchair ramp at their meeting place, Life Church. Most of the girls are heading into the fifth and sixth grades in the next few weeks.
The ramp was done to complete their Think Like an Engineer journey through the Scouts. At an areawide event in April, the girls learned about various engineering professions, as well as how engineers use the design process to solve a problem. They were then challenged to apply that knowledge to solve a problem that would make a difference in the community.
They didn't have to go far for inspiration.
Troop Leader Elizaeth Matherne said, "I myself am a paraplegic, and the girls observed throughout the year that the only accessible entrance to Life Academy was not near the room where we meet. We discussed the other types of people who use the facility, and that while it is only a minor inconvenience for me to go around, for others with less strength and endurance it creates a greater hardship."
Matherne said the girls learned about the Americans with Disabilities Act, the minimum requirements for constructing a ramp, and how exceeding those requirements makes the ramp easier to travel before they constructed the ramp July 14. Once the concrete is cured, troop members will return to paint the ramp blue to designate it for disability access.