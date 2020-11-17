The Tangipahoa Professional Women will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Fleur de Lis Reception Hall, 111 N. 6th St., Ponchatoula.
The speaker for November will be Janell W. Gaudin whose topic is "Legal Advice for Women in the Work World." Networking begins at 11:30 a.m.; lunch and official business will start at 12:00 noon.
RSVP and pay for TPW meetings at www.tangipw.org. Advance registration/payment is $18, by noon, Tuesday, Nov. 17. On-site registration is $25. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Tangipahoa Professional Women is an organization whose primary focus is to support women in business. The mission of TPW is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. For more information about TPW go to the website or Tangipahoa Professional Women’s Organization on Facebook.