It's not how you start; it's how you finish.
It's a common saying and, excluding an instance like a runner being disqualified for a false start at a track meet, it is based on sound reasoning. Nevertheless, if you ask Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold, you need to play well no matter what part of the season it is.
“I want to start fast and finish fast,” said Arnold, now in his 10th season with Walker. “We practice hard enough every day, and we have a certain standard we want to play at. The girls have an understanding of what we want to do, the intensity that has to happen in practice and the pride that you have to have.”
So far, the intensity has been there for Arnold’s squad, as well as coach Anthony Schiro’s boys team.
Looking at results through the Livingston Parish tournament, which returned Dec. 8 after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols, the Wildcats had one loss between the two teams. They also pulled off a rare double at the parish tournament with each winning their respective championships.
The boys team won its sixth consecutive parish tournament and improved to 7-1. The Wildcats defeated Holden 78-41 and Denham Springs 48-46 to reach the championship game against Live Oak.
Donald Butler scored 18 points and Ja’Cory Thomas added 17. Tournament MVP Warren Young finished with 13.
The Walker girls were 13-0 after winning their first parish tournament since the 2014-15 season. They have won by an average of more than 40 points per game, not only a reflection of their offensive firepower but also a commitment to defense.
“What we do defensively is not easy,” Arnold said. “There’s going to be times when you get tired, but you’ve still got to play hard. “
The Lady Wildcats picked up wins over Live Oak (67-18) and Denham Springs (87-23) before defeating Albany 76-30 for the parish tournament championship.
The Wildcats have a deep bench and can rotate 11 players in and out of games. Against Albany, they made 11 3-pointers and had double figure scoring from Ja’Miya Vann (15), Caitlin Travis (12), Kennedi Ard (11) and Lanie Miller (11). Travis was named the tournament MVP.
The tournament title came a week after Walker helped Arnold celebrate his 40th birthday by defeating Opelousas 65-24, his 400th career win.
“It's about the players,” Arnold said. “Without them, you don’t have any wins. We celebrated that night — it was my birthday, too — and the next day we were on to new business. We’ve got an ultimate goal of winning the state championship, and that’s what we’re working toward every day.”
The Walker girls and boys teams finish out December playing in local tournaments as they continue preparation for play in District 5-5A.