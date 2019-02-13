On Jan. 25, Brandi Cambre, of Florida Parishes Bank, made a $200 donation to Hammond Westside Montessori.
The money will be used to support the school's Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports Tier II program that Becky Navarra, administrative assistant, works with. This part of the positive behavior program teaches students social and coping skills, implements a Check In Check Out program with students where they are held accountable for their actions and behaviors, and provides incentives and rewards for students.